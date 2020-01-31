Trump impeachment trial nears end with closing arguments
Monday, 3 February 2020 () The impeachment trial of President Trump drew closer toward its almost-inevitable conclusion Monday, with Democratic House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team presenting closing arguments on the Senate floor.
Lead impeachment manager for the U.S. House of Representatives Adam Schiff urged the Senate during closing arguments of the impeachment trial to convict U.S. President Donald Trump due to 'overwhelming..