Trump impeachment trial nears end with closing arguments

FOXNews.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The impeachment trial of President Trump drew closer toward its almost-inevitable conclusion Monday, with Democratic House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team presenting closing arguments on the Senate floor.
News video: Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally

Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally 01:10

 Supporters of President Trump shrugged off the impeachment trial and instead focused on the upcoming Iowa caucus and slamming his opponents at an Iowa campaign rally on Thursday (January 30).

House did not rely on whistleblower complaint -impeachment manager [Video]House did not rely on whistleblower complaint -impeachment manager

Democratic House managers delivered closing arguments on Monday in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, which is expected to conclude on Wednesday with his acquittal.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

'Overwhelming evidence' to convict Trump -Schiff [Video]'Overwhelming evidence' to convict Trump -Schiff

Lead impeachment manager for the U.S. House of Representatives Adam Schiff urged the Senate during closing arguments of the impeachment trial to convict U.S. President Donald Trump due to 'overwhelming..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Latest On Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

US Senators begin to hear closing arguments Monday morning in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
cbs4.com

Trump impeachment trial: 3 unanswered questions — and 1 inevitable outcome

Ten days, 28,000 documents, 176 questions and nearly 200 pieces of video evidence later, the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump is headed to its...
CBC.ca


gzuckier

gerald zuckier RT @RawStory: ‘Where’s the Whistleblower?’ Trump launches new attacks on impeachment as trial nears conclusion https://t.co/5rZMYWW4N8 48 seconds ago

knittingknots

Sue Stone ‘Where’s the Whistleblower?’ Trump launches new attacks on impeachment as trial nears conclusion – Raw Story King D… https://t.co/vWTuZljJNG 1 minute ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @rawstory: ‘Where’s the Whistleblower?’ Trump launches new attacks on impeachment as trial nears conclusion… https://t.co/Yw9liAYx4d 2 minutes ago

thejoshuablog

joshua epstein🏳️‍🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼‍💻🇺🇸 Via @RawStory: ‘Where’s the Whistleblower?’ Trump launches new attacks on impeachment as trial nears conclusion… https://t.co/cHxeBhfSMq 2 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind ‘Where’s the Whistleblower?’ Trump launches new attacks on impeachment as trial nears conclusion https://t.co/H4mavw8GFy 2 minutes ago

amberman_janis

Just Janis 🌊🎶🌊❤ RT @DinaEllithorpe: ‘Where’s the Whistleblower?’ Trump launches new attacks on impeachment as trial nears conclusion https://t.co/UQMeo3WgjI 4 minutes ago

Graskaas1

Kaassmelter2020/2021 RT @Bamafanaticfan1: Trump impeachment trial nears end with closing arguments https://t.co/UHROfFNSqT God Bless You President Trump Americ… 5 minutes ago

robert_stegall

robert stegall ‘Where’s the Whistleblower?’ Trump launches new attacks on impeachment as trial nears conclusion https://t.co/nJQKLIOMBO 6 minutes ago

