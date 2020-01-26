Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Iowa chaos: Caucus rule change could create dueling Dem claims of victory

Iowa chaos: Caucus rule change could create dueling Dem claims of victory

FOXNews.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
New rules meant to boost transparency in how the Iowa caucus results are reported could end up leading to multiple -- and contradictory -- claims of victory in Monday night’s kick-off contest for the Democratic presidential nomination.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

It’s still difficult to see Trump losing Iowa in November

It’s still difficult to see Trump losing Iowa in NovemberBy Stuart Rothenberg Iowa gave Barack Obama a resounding 9.5-point victory over John McCain in 2008. Four years later, Obama’s margin shrunk to 5.8 points...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Donna78700883

DONNA AMERICAN FIRST .🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Iowa chaos: Caucus rule change could create dueling Dem claims of victory https://t.co/x6Ykv5Xl83 @FoxNews #AAG #AAG20… 1 minute ago

steinhauserNH1

Paul Steinhauser 2020 Watch: New #IACaucus reporting rule change could create dueling Democratic candidates claiming victory tonight… https://t.co/6R3B4Zunxq 3 minutes ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Iowa chaos: Caucus rule change could create dueling Dem claims of victory https://t.co/9gDDeLQyrB 5 minutes ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Iowa chaos: Caucus rule change could create dueling Dem claims of victory https://t.co/x6Ykv5Xl83 @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 5 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Iowa chaos: Caucus rule change could create dueling Dem claims of victory https://t.co/jK5PqPJhNJ via @foxnews https://t.co/76055M8sRh 7 minutes ago

commonpatriot

The Irishman via @FoxNewsPolitics Iowa chaos: Caucus rule change could create dueling Dem claims of victory… https://t.co/sGF8gvQiE4 10 minutes ago

J4yGrant

Jay Grant 🌱 @NoMoreWars2 @shawna_burley @StatusCoup Yep, in multiple publications. Tulsi demonstrated great foresight by pivoti… https://t.co/T1yVI0GPz5 3 days ago

WFooled

Won't be Fooled RT @RotSTarge: The DNC is doing everything it can to keep Trump in the whitehouse. They are going to steamroll Biden into the nomination no… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.