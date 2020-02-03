Global  

Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Trump's Kansas tweet: Hard for 'Veep' to compete

FOXNews.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Julia Louis-Dreyfus poked fun at President Trump's confusion regarding where the Kansas City Chiefs are based, saying "Veep" would have had a tough time competing with his tweets.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Congratulates Wrong State on Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Win

Trump Congratulates Wrong State on Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl WinPresident *Donald Trump* tonight sent out a tweet congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl victory, as well as the state of Kansas itself.
Mediaite

