Bernie Sanders' campaign press secretary on the Iowa polls

CBS News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was at the top of several Iowa polls leading up to the Iowa caucuses. His national press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray, joined CBSN to discuss Sanders' presidential campaign.
News video: Candidates sing their hearts out in Iowa caucus parody

Candidates sing their hearts out in Iowa caucus parody 02:52

 With Iowa hosting the country's first contest to see which Democratic candidate will challenge President Donald Trump in November's election, a group of local performers are treating voters to a musical parody of the political process.

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim Iowa wins despite results delay [Video]Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim Iowa wins despite results delay

Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders have claimed wins in the Iowa caucus despite a major delay to the results announcement. Results from Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus have..

Crowd chants 'Not Me. Us' as Bernie Sanders takes the stage in Iowa despite delay in results [Video]Crowd chants 'Not Me. Us' as Bernie Sanders takes the stage in Iowa despite delay in results

Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addressed supporters in Iowa on Monday (February 3) night despite the delay in results from the Iowa caucuses. Iowa's Democratic caucus voting..

MSNBC Contributor Clashes With Bernie Campaign Co-Chair Nina Turner After She Blasts Bloomberg as an ‘Oligarch’

*Bernie Sanders* campaign co-chair *Nina Turner* blasted *Michael Bloomberg* tonight as an "oligarch" who believes he can "buy [his] way" into the election.
Mediaite

Democracy 2020 Digest: Sanders profits from ad in Iowa that attacks him

DES MOINES -- Sen. Bernie Sanders campaign says it’s hauling in cash thanks to a new ad from a super PAC that questions the progressive independent senator...
FOXNews.com

