Iowa caucus results delayed by apparent app issue

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () The mobile app that appears to have caused problems during the Iowa presidential caucuses was built by a small Washington, D.C.-based company called Shadow Inc., the tech arm connected to nonprofit progressive digital strategy firm Acronym, according to people familiar with the matter.
Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday, leaving the campaigns, voters and the media in election limbo and pressing for an explanation.