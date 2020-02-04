Global  

Iowa caucus results delayed by apparent app issue

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The mobile app that appears to have caused problems during the Iowa presidential caucuses was built by a small Washington, D.C.-based company called Shadow Inc., the tech arm connected to nonprofit progressive digital strategy firm Acronym, according to people familiar with the matter.
News video: Iowa Caucus results delayed

Iowa Caucus results delayed 01:35

 Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday, leaving the campaigns, voters and the media in election limbo and pressing for an explanation.

App glitch blamed for Iowa caucus results delay

Democratic officials stress the unprecedented holdup is a "reporting issue" and not a "hack".
BBC News

Democratic caucus results delayed by mobile app issues

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday, as the campaigns, voters and...
Seattle Times


SalCtrProg

Norman Nicholson RT @paulolly10: Bernie Sanders On Delayed Iowa Caucus Results: ‘I Have A Good Feeling’ |... https://t.co/E69EqTIi4U via @YouTube 4 seconds ago

KReuschle

K Reuschle RT @nypost: Today's cover: In a Democratic disaster, the Iowa caucuses descended into chaos as 'inconsistencies' in reporting delayed resul… 16 seconds ago

LizLiz_Di

Liz Diamond 💎⭐️⭐️⭐️💎 RT @steven_l_cox: And the winner of the IA Dem caucus is......NO ONE. The Dem party screwed up AGAIN so there's no winner. Their stupid a… 17 seconds ago

bethhoran1366

Beth Horan RT @USATODAY: "What happened tonight made the argument for itself... It was a total mess," said Julián Castro, surrogate for U.S. Sen. Eliz… 26 seconds ago

Fox35Amy

Amy Kaufeldt If you woke up expecting to see the results of the #IowaCaucuses this morning-- you'll have to wait. The Iowa Democ… https://t.co/ANBebhVbwJ 31 seconds ago

CellarPolitics

Cellar Politics® RT @EdVanDerWalt: - Business News Beyond BBG - * FT: Coronavirus outbreak: Hong Kong reports first death and Macau closes casinos * Nikkei:… 32 seconds ago

Atlas526

GaltsGulch Iowa caucus results delayed by apparent app issue https://t.co/eq0OsdcloK Bernie won and Democrat Party trying to… https://t.co/XpdbyOI8sd 47 seconds ago

2587mary

Mary RT @MSNBC: Iowa Democratic Party releases statement on delayed results: "We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results… 48 seconds ago

