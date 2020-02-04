Iowa Democrat Responds To Caucus Reporting Inconsistencies: 'People Are Very Upset'
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () The Iowa caucuses ended in confusion on Monday night. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Holly Christine Brown, the Asian/Pacific Islander Caucus Chair for the Iowa Democratic Party.
The Democratic Party’s effort to choose an election challenger to Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming “inconsistencies” for an indefinite delay in the state’s caucus results and the president gloating over his rivals’ misfortune. Chris Dignam has more.
