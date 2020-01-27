Global  

Seattle City Council votes to oppose India’s National Register of Citizens, Citizenship Amendment Act

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The Seattle City Council voted Monday to oppose policies advanced by India’s government as discriminatory toward Muslims and  other groups. The council passed a resolution urging India’s Parliament to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and to stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The vote was 5-0. Councilmember Kshama Sawant sponsored the resolution, which […]
