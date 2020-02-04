A number of House Democrats to boycott Trump's State of the Union

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published House Speaker Pelosi rips up copy of speech after President Trump finishes State of the Union 00:34 US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech after he finishes speaking. Mr Trump, the first president to run for re-election after being impeached, received a partisan welcome to the House of Representatives, with some Republicans chanting...