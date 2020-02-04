A number of House Democrats to boycott Trump's State of the Union

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech after he finishes speaking. Mr Trump, the first president to run for re-election after being impeached, received a partisan welcome to the House of Representatives, with some Republicans chanting...
President Donald Trump tweeted a modified video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up his speech. The doctored video shows her ripping the speech while he introduced Charles McGee, one of the last..
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.