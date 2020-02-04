Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > A number of House Democrats to boycott Trump's State of the Union

A number of House Democrats to boycott Trump's State of the Union

CBS News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A growing number of House Democrats have said they will not attend Mr. Trump's third State of the Union address, set for Tuesday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: House Speaker Pelosi rips up copy of speech after President Trump finishes State of the Union

House Speaker Pelosi rips up copy of speech after President Trump finishes State of the Union 00:34

 US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech after he finishes speaking. Mr Trump, the first president to run for re-election after being impeached, received a partisan welcome to the House of Representatives, with some Republicans chanting...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Tweets Modified Video Of Pelosi Ripping Up His Speech [Video]Trump Tweets Modified Video Of Pelosi Ripping Up His Speech

President Donald Trump tweeted a modified video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up his speech. The doctored video shows her ripping the speech while he introduced Charles McGee, one of the last..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals [Video]'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump shared a doctored video of Pelosi ripping his speech that's been viewed millions of times, and Democrats are outraged Facebook and Twitter still won't remove it

Trump shared a doctored video of Pelosi ripping his speech that's been viewed millions of times, and Democrats are outraged Facebook and Twitter still won't remove it· Nancy Pelosi enraged Republicans when she tore up Trump's State of the Union address following its conclusion last week.  · On Thursday, the president...
Business Insider

Trump’s State of the Union: A House divided against itself

The president’s triumphant speech and the Democrats’ debacle in Iowa raise prospect that “Four More Years” isn’t just GOP’s wishful thinking
Haaretz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HaoleThai

LE THAI HAO AOC among Democrats boycotting Trump's State of the Union https://t.co/pTYhsvlssZ qua @YahooNews 1 week ago

licase47

Eleo Victoria RT @raybae689: A number of House Democrats to boycott Trump's State of the Union https://t.co/EjnFPtOgPA https://t.co/p4p3D7jWTj 1 week ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ A number of House Democrats to boycott Trump's State of the Union https://t.co/EjnFPtOgPA https://t.co/p4p3D7jWTj 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.