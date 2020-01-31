Global  

Susan Collins says she'll vote to acquit Trump

CBS News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Republican Senator Susan Collins said she will vote to acquit President Trump in the impeachment trial. In an exclusive interview with Norah O'Donnell, Collins said the president has learned a "pretty big lesson," and that she believes he will be "much more cautious" in the future.
 Senator Susan Collins, one of a handful of moderate Republicans, said she would vote for President Donald Trump's acquittal in his impeachment trial.

Republican senators are poised to block any witnesses from testifying in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. The vote to block witnesses is scheduled for Friday. On Thursday night Sen. Lamar..

Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday night he will not join Democrats in calling for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial. Although Republican Senator Susan Collins said she will vote..

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key swing vote in President Trump's impeachment trial, announced she would vote to acquit on both articles of impeachment...
Senator *Susan Collins*, one of only two Republicans in the Senate who voted in favor of calling witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial, announced this...
