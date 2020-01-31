Susan Collins says she'll vote to acquit Trump

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Republican Senator Susan Collins said she will vote to acquit President Trump in the impeachment trial. In an exclusive interview with Norah O'Donnell, Collins said the president has learned a "pretty big lesson," and that she believes he will be "much more cautious" in the future.
Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday night he will not join Democrats in calling for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial. Although Republican Senator Susan Collins said she will vote..