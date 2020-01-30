Global  

State of the Union 'designated survivor' is Interior Secretary David Bernhardt

State of the Union 'designated survivor' is Interior Secretary David Bernhardt

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
President Trump’s Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was the “designated survivor” during his third State of the Union address Tuesday night.
The State of the Union’s designated survivor: Interior Secretary David Bernhardt

The former oil industry lobbyist is holding in an undisclosed location in case of a catastrophe that takes out the president and cabinet.
Politico

Former Secretary of State Tillerson calls for Trump to reassure U.S. allies

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made a call for greater U.S. political and economic involvement in the world, and said he hopes that President Donald...
Reuters

