Former NAACP head Kweisi Mfume wins Democratic primary in race to finish Elijah Cummings' term

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Former Congressman Kweisi Mfume won the Democratic primary for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday in the race to finish the rest of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings' term in Congress.  
News video: Kweisi Mfume Gives Victory Speech After Special Election Primary

Kweisi Mfume Gives Victory Speech After Special Election Primary 12:21

 Former NAACP leader Kweisi Mfume won the Democratic special primary for Maryland congressional seat held by Elijah Cummings.

Recent related news from verified sources

Kweisi Mfume wins special primary election for Elijah Cummings' seat

There were 24 candidates on the Democratic ballot running in Tuesday's special election primary in Maryland's 7th Congressional District.
CBS News

Maryland holding special primary for Elijah Cummings’ seat

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland voters in the Baltimore area are deciding who the nominees will be to serve the rest of the late Elijah Cummings’ term in Congress...
Seattle Times

