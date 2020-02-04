Former NAACP head Kweisi Mfume wins Democratic primary in race to finish Elijah Cummings' term

Former Congressman Kweisi Mfume won the Democratic primary for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday in the race to finish the rest of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings' term in Congress.



