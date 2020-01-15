Mr.Dell47 @JRehling @GOPChairwoman @realDonaldTrump Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers legal fees https://t.co/mpKRIMwiY2 2 days ago

Twadee @DonaldJTrumpJr Daddy Donald is not going to explain Stormy Daniels, Playmates, pornstars, prostitutes, dodgy lawye… https://t.co/nTmpk0WPAG 2 days ago

Citizen Chris ✍🏼 @sam_vinograd @MaryGeise Trump is no one without the 53 coward Republicans, without his lawyers, without Micheal Co… https://t.co/n58XrzWR5l 3 days ago

Jay Barks @atrupar Yet there's no CPAC "theatrical production" of #trump having***with Stormy Daniels while his third wife… https://t.co/6W6igzC6Rq 4 days ago

Tim Rerucha What do trump’s Lawyers @JaySekulow @RudyGiuliani and Stormy Daniels have in common?!?...they all got paid A LOT of… https://t.co/qHn9rD9L32 5 days ago

CD3 DFL Lawyers for Trump and Stormy Daniels face off in court over libel suit https://t.co/Z8jKCmWUIR https://t.co/jWYjptNKTR 5 days ago

IFS News Writers Trump Lawyer’s Defense: The President Wasn’t Calling Stormy Daniels a Liar, He Was ‘Calling B.S.’ https://t.co/fEIABKTi0Z #SmartNews 5 days ago