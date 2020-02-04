Global  

Results Fiasco Renews Calls For Iowa To Lose Its First-To-Vote Status

NPR Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Iowa Democrats are sorting out the troubles tallying votes in the presidential caucuses. The party chairman apologized, calling the problems unacceptable and promised a transparent investigation.
News video: Iowa Dem Blame Coding Issue For Caucus Fiasco

Iowa Dem Blame Coding Issue For Caucus Fiasco 00:44

 The Democratic party is in chaos after the disastrous Iowa Caucuses. On Tuesday morning the Iowa Democratic party revealed what they think caused the fiasco. The app being used to tally and report Iowa caucus results was sending "only partial data" due to a coding issue. The Iowa Democratic Party...

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' [Video]Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies'

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' The Iowa Democratic Party made the decision to delay the results on Monday night. Party officials stated the results would be released..

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Faces Intense Grilling Over Caucus Fiasco: ‘How Can Anyone Trust You Now?’

The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results from last night's caucuses, and party chair *Troy Price* faced a serious grilling from reporters on what the...
Is the Iowa caucus dead? Chaos and no results puts Hawkeye state's status in question

Democrats delayed releasing official results due to reporting problems in the Iowa caucus on Monday. Some questioned Iowa's status as the first state.
