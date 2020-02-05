Global  

Newt Gingrich says Nancy Pelosi should be censured for tearing SOTU speech

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said he was “disgusted and insulted” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech after his remarks Tuesday evening.
