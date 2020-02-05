Global  

Parkland Dad Fred Guttenberg Removed From State Of The Union

cbs4.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Parkland father Fred Guttenberg was removed from the House chamber Tuesday night during President Trump's State of the Union address.
News video: Parkland Father Removed From State Of The Union

Parkland Father Removed From State Of The Union 00:48

 Fred Guttenberg was removed from the address after he shouted out while President Trump was promising to protect the Second Amendment.

Dad of Parkland shooting victim gets kicked out of State of the Union for yelling at Trump

Fred Guttenberg's 14-year-old daughter, Jamie, was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Father Of Parkland Shooting Victim Removed From State Of The Union

Father Of Parkland Shooting Victim Removed From State Of The UnionWatch VideoThe father of a student killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting was removed from President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday...
Grammie13096941

Grammie RT @CapnRyder: #ImWithFred So Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was murdered in the Parkland mass shooting, was forcibly removed from the SOT… 8 seconds ago

catcall1

'That's the 'NASTY' Truth!' RT @davidhogg111: .@fred_guttenberg lost his daughter in the Parkland shooting and has worked every day since to end gun violence. Tonight… 8 seconds ago

GlennWellman

Glenn Wellman RT @funder: BREAKING: @fred_guttenberg was removed from the State of the Union when he said: "victims of gun violence like my daughter,” wh… 15 seconds ago

colletteholl

C. RT @resistbot: “Fred Guttenberg, a gun control activist whose daughter died during the 2018 Parkland school mass shooting, was ejected from… 30 seconds ago

Naja_Hough

mac. RT @Weinsteinlaw: There’s something very wrong in America when Parkland parent @fred_guttenberg is removed from the House gallery but @real… 53 seconds ago

