Caucus results show lead for Buttigieg, popular vote for Sanders
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Late Iowa caucus results show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders in a tight race with 71% of precincts currently reporting results. Buttigieg is on pace to win nearly 27% of the state’s delegates while Sanders is ahead in the popular vote. CBS News’ elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto breaks down what Iowa’s electoral map looks like, including which demographics supported certain candidates.
Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg still retains his delegate after the latest — but not yet final — update of 2020 Iowa caucus results, although Sen. Bernie... Mediaite Also reported by •SBS •USATODAY.com •Reuters •CBS News
