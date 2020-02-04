Caucus results show lead for Buttigieg, popular vote for Sanders

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Late Iowa caucus results show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders in a tight race with 71% of precincts currently reporting results. Buttigieg is on pace to win nearly 27% of the state's delegates while Sanders is ahead in the popular vote. CBS News' elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto breaks down what Iowa's electoral map looks like, including which demographics supported certain candidates.


