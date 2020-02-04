Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Caucus results show lead for Buttigieg, popular vote for Sanders

Caucus results show lead for Buttigieg, popular vote for Sanders

CBS News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Late Iowa caucus results show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders in a tight race with 71% of precincts currently reporting results. Buttigieg is on pace to win nearly 27% of the state’s delegates while Sanders is ahead in the popular vote. CBS News’ elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto breaks down what Iowa’s electoral map looks like, including which demographics supported certain candidates.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WHO - Published < > Embed
News video: Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results

Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results 02:42

 Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are the initial leaders of the Iowa Democratic caucuses with 62 percent of precincts reporting.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Most Of The Results Are Finally In From Democratic Caucuses In Iowa [Video]Most Of The Results Are Finally In From Democratic Caucuses In Iowa

There's good news for Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, not so for Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46Published

Iowa caucus results delayed due to vote-counting system failures [Video]Iowa caucus results delayed due to vote-counting system failures

No winner was announced among the Democratic candidates due to issues with the app where results were to be inputted, reporting confusion and phone line jams which prompted confusion and anger.

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

First Iowa caucus results show Buttigieg and Sanders in tight race

With 62% of precincts in, Pete Buttigieg has an estimated 26.9% of state delegates, a slight lead over Senator Bernie Sanders, who has 25.1%.
CBS News

BREAKING: Buttigieg Retains Slightly Narrower Lead In Latest — But Still Not Final — Update of Iowa Caucus Results

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg still retains his delegate after the latest — but not yet final — update of 2020 Iowa caucus results, although Sen. Bernie...
Mediaite Also reported by •SBSUSATODAY.comReutersCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_guy

Tester Smith Caucus results show lead for Buttigieg, popular vote for Sanders https://t.co/a8Pa6ouM1H 12 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Caucus results show lead for Buttigieg, popular vote for Sanders https://t.co/RcKZEKfkxM https://t.co/oGwBXGxNfH 17 minutes ago

ABCHAMP11

andreasbriel Caucus results show lead for Buttigieg, popular vote for Sanders - YouTube#iowa https://t.co/hYiXLZwlbI 23 minutes ago

allamerguy10

widget Initial results from Iowa caucuses show Buttigieg has narrow lead https://t.co/cpwJ7wgTSY 23 minutes ago

939TheEagle

93.9 The Eagle The early Iowa Democratic caucus results show Pete Buttigieg with a slight lead over Bernie Sanders: https://t.co/W18PlGFaYb 27 minutes ago

JohnApp63499667

John Applegate Initial results from Iowa caucuses show Buttigieg has narrow lead https://t.co/vxcZSBpUC5 31 minutes ago

SamForTruth

Sam For Truth Iowa caucuses: Initial results show Buttigieg has narrow lead - CNNPolitics. GO, PETE!!! ⁦@PeteForAmerica⁩ https://t.co/T3IOJYh68c 32 minutes ago

Communist23

Ian Initial results from Iowa caucuses show Buttigieg has narrow lead https://t.co/dDWLecqvlM 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.