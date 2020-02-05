Global  

Impeachment Trial: Senate Poised To Vote On Final Trump Verdict

cbs4.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Senate is set to issue a verdict in President Trump's impeachment trial with a vote that is all but certain to end in his acquittal Wednesday afternoon, bringing the monthslong impeachment saga to a close.
Tuesday night's State of the Union address came on the eve of Wednesday's final impeachment vote, and the chill in the air was obvious from the very beginning. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, seen as a potentially vulnerable Democratic lawmaker from a Republican state, announced on the floor of the Senate that he will vote to convict President Donald..

The Senate is set to vote on the two articles of impeachment at 4 p.m. Eastern, handing President Trump an all but certain acquittal. A few senators could...
The Senate was set to vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The first charges him with abusing the power of his office by...
