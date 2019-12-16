Wray says FBI conduct surrounding Carter Page FISA warrant 'unacceptable' and 'cannot be repeated'

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Wednesday that the actions taken by the bureau to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page were “unacceptable” and “cannot be repeated.”



