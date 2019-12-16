Global  

Wray says FBI conduct surrounding Carter Page FISA warrant 'unacceptable' and 'cannot be repeated'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Wednesday that the actions taken by the bureau to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page were “unacceptable” and “cannot be repeated.”
Typically Secretive Surveillance Court Criticizes FBI’s Handling Of Obtaining Warrant To Monitor Carter Page [Video]Typically Secretive Surveillance Court Criticizes FBI’s Handling Of Obtaining Warrant To Monitor Carter Page

The typically secretive and silent US Foreign Intelligence Court criticized the FBI over the way it obtained a warrant to monitor Carter Page.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:46Published

James Comey admits to being wrong [Video]James Comey admits to being wrong

Former FBI director James Comey admitted he was wrong on “Fox News Sunday.” Comey said he shouldn’t have defended the bureau’s use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). He said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

