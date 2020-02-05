Democrat Doug Jones, seen as impeachment swing senator, announces he'll vote to convict
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones announced Wednesday morning that when the Senate convenes to decide a verdict in President Trump's impeachment trial, he will vote to convict.
U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, seen as a potentially vulnerable Democratic lawmaker from a Republican state, announced on the floor of the Senate that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump for abusing his office and obstructing Congress at the conclusion of the impeachment trial...