Democrat Doug Jones, seen as impeachment swing senator, announces he'll vote to convict

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones announced Wednesday morning that when the Senate convenes to decide a verdict in President Trump's impeachment trial, he will vote to convict.
News video: Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial

Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial 01:43

 U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, seen as a potentially vulnerable Democratic lawmaker from a Republican state, announced on the floor of the Senate that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump for abusing his office and obstructing Congress at the conclusion of the impeachment trial...

Vulnerable Democrat Doug Jones will vote to convict Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, the most endangered Democrat in this November’s elections, said Wednesday that he will vote to convict President...
Seattle Times

Red state Democrat Doug Jones will vote to convict Trump

“Senators are elected to make tough choices," the senator says.
Politico


