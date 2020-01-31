Global  

Romney announces he will vote to convict President Trump in impeachment trial

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
News video: Romney Banished From CPAC

Romney Banished From CPAC 00:34

 Utah Senator Mitt Romney has angered the conservative movement. How angry are they? Romney is banned from CPAC 2020, the annual conservative gathering. CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp tweeted Friday that Sen. Mitt Romney is "formally NOT invited.". Why did this happen? Romney was once the GOP's...

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial

Republican Senator Mitt Romney issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump on Wednesday as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for...
Reuters

Romney backs witness call but Trump impeachment trial nears end

A second Republican senator declared support on Friday for calling witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, leaving Democrats still short of the...
Reuters

