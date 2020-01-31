Romney announces he will vote to convict President Trump in impeachment trial



Recent related videos from verified sources Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:14Published 19 minutes ago Trump acquitted by a divided Senate President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:27Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial Republican Senator Mitt Romney issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump on Wednesday as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for...

Reuters 4 hours ago



Romney backs witness call but Trump impeachment trial nears end A second Republican senator declared support on Friday for calling witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, leaving Democrats still short of the...

Reuters 5 days ago



