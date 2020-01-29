Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Senator Doug Jones says he'll vote to convict Trump on both charges

Senator Doug Jones says he'll vote to convict Trump on both charges

CBS News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Alabama Senator Doug Jones, a Democrat from a heavily Republican state, says he will vote to convict President Trump on the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Joseph Moreno and Molly Hooper joined CBSN to break down the upcoming impeachment vote.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial

Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial 01:43

 U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, seen as a potentially vulnerable Democratic lawmaker from a Republican state, announced on the floor of the Senate that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump for abusing his office and obstructing Congress at the conclusion of the impeachment trial...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial [Video]Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:47Published

Taylor Swift Calls GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn 'Trump in a Wig' [Video]Taylor Swift Calls GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn 'Trump in a Wig'

Taylor Swift Calls GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn 'Trump in a Wig' Swift addressed the Republican senator in her new Netflix documentary, 'Miss Americana.' She criticized Blackburn's conservative..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vulnerable Democrat Doug Jones will vote to convict Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, the most endangered Democrat in this November’s elections, said Wednesday that he will vote to convict President...
Seattle Times

Democrat considers voting to acquit Trump of obstruction.

Senator Doug Jones Alabama added, however, that President Trump’s own behavior is strengthening the obstruction case.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

waterkiwi2

Richard Denton RT @NBCNews: Sen. Romney's vote would make him the first senator to vote to convict a president of the same party in an impeachment trial.… 2 minutes ago

guzlomi

Cicerón ⚔️🏛️⚜️🆓 RT @MSNBC: Sen. Romney's vote would make him the first senator to vote to convict a president of the same party in an impeachment trial. h… 5 minutes ago

takhar_

Raj Takhar RT @BBuchman_CNS: @CourthouseNews The full statement from Senator Doug Jones, D-AL, who says he will vote to convict President Trump today… 5 minutes ago

FoxyJackieBrown

Foxy Jackie Brown aka OG RT @KassandraSeven: Doug Jones of Alabama says he will vote yes to convict Trump on both articles of impeachment (Senator Doug Jones is… 10 minutes ago

thenewcenter

The New Center The Senate has acquitted President Trump on abuse of power charges, with Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) voting with eve… https://t.co/DWowpGtGPF 10 minutes ago

lyneisthebest

lyne beech RT @CheddarNews: Senator Doug Jones of Alabama says he will vote to convict Trump on both articles of impeachment. #CheddarNews https://t.c… 12 minutes ago

SalvationLosing

Losing Salvation ⭐⭐⭐ RT @PsychoMetalHed: Guess who's going to be a one-term Senator? https://t.co/dONWorIo6C 12 minutes ago

BillFra69713300

Bill Franks RT @MichaelJFell: Doug Jones says he will vote to be a one term Senator. Doug Jones says he will vote to convict Trump https://t.co/NMGUxs… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.