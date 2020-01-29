Senator Doug Jones says he'll vote to convict Trump on both charges
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Alabama Senator Doug Jones, a Democrat from a heavily Republican state, says he will vote to convict President Trump on the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Joseph Moreno and Molly Hooper joined CBSN to break down the upcoming impeachment vote.
U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, seen as a potentially vulnerable Democratic lawmaker from a Republican state, announced on the floor of the Senate that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump for abusing his office and obstructing Congress at the conclusion of the impeachment trial...