Romney the only senator to defect from party in impeachment vote

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Mitt Romney was the lone senator to defect from either party's line on Tuesday when the upper chamber of Congress voted to acquit President Trump of the two articles of impeachment brought against him by the House.
News video: Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump 00:35

 Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional speech on the Senate floor, he said the President is "guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust." The...

Trump acquitted of impeachment charges [Video]Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of..

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges [Video]Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges The historic Senate vote of 52-48 was largely along party lines. The vote formally ends the Senate trial completing the impeachment process of President..

Trump Acquitted of Two Impeachment Charges in Near Party-Line Vote

As Republicans rallied behind President Trump, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, joined Democrats in voting to convict, the...
Trump hosts Super Bowl party amid impeachment vote and 2020 campign

President Trump is hosting a Super Bowl party Sunday night at his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida. But Wednesday's scheduled impeachment vote and the 2020...
