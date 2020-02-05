Romney praised by many Dems for ‘guilty’ vote on 1 article of impeachment
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Senate and House Democrats on Wednesday praised Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for breaking with his party in announcing that he would vote to convict President Trump on one article of impeachment.
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday.
CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine.
In an emotional speech on the Senate floor, he said the President is "guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust."
The...
