Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Romney praised by many Dems for ‘guilty’ vote on 1 article of impeachment

Romney praised by many Dems for ‘guilty’ vote on 1 article of impeachment

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Senate and House Democrats on Wednesday praised Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for breaking with his party in announcing that he would vote to convict President Trump on one article of impeachment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump 00:35

 Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional speech on the Senate floor, he said the President is "guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust." The...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges [Video]Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges The historic Senate vote of 52-48 was largely along party lines. The vote formally ends the Senate trial completing the impeachment process of President..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial [Video]Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes Statement on Senator Romney’s Impeachment Conviction Decision

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes Statement on Senator Romney’s Impeachment Conviction DecisionSALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #AlanDershowitz--Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes issued the following statement on Senator Romney’s decision to convict...
Business Wire Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

The US Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of both charges in his impeachment trial as it found him not guilty of obstructing Congress, as had...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

real_hendertc

James ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @CaliTrumpLady: If #DemocRats are praising you, you're doing it wrong. Romney praised by many Dems for ‘guilty’ vote on 1 article of i… 53 seconds ago

star_dazee

Star Dazee, 🐕🐇🐦 RT @TOMRJZSR: 🛑RINO🤬RINO🛑RINO🤬 🛑TRAITOR🤬TRAITOR🛑 🤬Republican party needs to kick him out ASAP !🤬🤬🤬 Romney praised by many Dems for ‘guilty’… 2 minutes ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Romney praised by many Dems for 'guilty' vote on 1 article of impeachment https://t.co/snyj0Zkway @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 4 minutes ago

TOMRJZSR

Thomas R.Juchniewicz 🛑RINO🤬RINO🛑RINO🤬 🛑TRAITOR🤬TRAITOR🛑 🤬Republican party needs to kick him out ASAP !🤬🤬🤬 Romney praised by many Dems fo… https://t.co/FOnVNtLlV4 5 minutes ago

Sassypaws

Sassypaws RT @Sid89381480: Being praised by Democrats and shinned by Republicans should tell you all you need to know about Mittens Romney! Romney p… 6 minutes ago

BuckFama2

RMiller To***with ODB @SenatorRomney . He is good for nothing at all!! praised by many Dems for ‘guilty’ vote on 1 arti… https://t.co/ZFlJknV1X3 8 minutes ago

commonpatriot

The Irishman via @FoxNewsPolitics Romney praised by many Dems for ‘guilty’ vote on 1 article of impeachment… https://t.co/SQdDAxWZEJ 9 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 Romney praised by many Dems for ‘guilty’ vote on 1 article of impeachment https://t.co/O8ZmPPGrIH via @foxnews https://t.co/X3TjfeHfoT 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.