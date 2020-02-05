Global  

Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

CBS News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Senate voted to acquit President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Mr. Trump is now the third president to be impeached by the House and acquitted in a Senate trial. Nancy Cordes reports.
News video: U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment 01:32

 President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:27Published

McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct [Video]McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct

Following the Senate vote to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell avoided a reporter&apos;s question having to do with Trump&apos;s conduct, saying that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of both charges in his impeachment trial as it found him not guilty of obstructing Congress, as had...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comSBSDeutsche WelleIndian ExpressFOXNews.comZee NewsIndiaTimesRTTNews

Schumer: We knew impeachment was 'an uphill fight'

After the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on impeachment charges, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC News

