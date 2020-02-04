Global  

Pelosi practiced? House speaker apparently pre-rips SOTU speech during Trump address

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Video surfaced Wednesday appearing to show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, testing the paper during President Trump's State of the Union address before she would later rip it up at the end of his speech. 
News video: Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech

Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech 00:21

 Following U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s State of the Union speech, House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a paper copy of the speech behind the president&apos;s back. Soon after, she explained to reporters why she tore it up.

Pelosi appears to pre-rip speech during State of the Union [Video]Pelosi appears to pre-rip speech during State of the Union

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to pre-rip U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s State of the Union speech, before completely tearing it at the end of the night.

Trump remains record holder for longest State of the Union address speech [Video]Trump remains record holder for longest State of the Union address speech

President Donald Trump holds the record for the longest average speaking time delivering a State of the Union address. In 2918, 2019 and 2020, Trump delivered a speech with an average length of 5,580..

State of the union: Trump does not shake Pelosi's hand

President Trump handed the House Speaker a copy of his speech but turned away as she offered her hand.
Donald Trump may take early victory lap at State of the Union as impeachment winds down

President Trump, who has clashed repeatedly with Nancy Pelosi, will be introduced by the House speaker at the State of the Union.
