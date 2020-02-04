Pelosi practiced? House speaker apparently pre-rips SOTU speech during Trump address
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Video surfaced Wednesday appearing to show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, testing the paper during President Trump's State of the Union address before she would later rip it up at the end of his speech.
Following U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a paper copy of the speech behind the president's back. Soon after, she explained to reporters why she tore it up.
