Republicans seek Hunter Biden travel records from Secret Service shortly after Trump acquittal
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Minutes after the Senate formally voted to acquit President Trump, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., announced in a letter they are seeking "records of Hunter Biden’s travel while he was under U.S. Secret Service protection as they continue to investigate potential conflicts of interest to boost his business ventures in Ukraine and China."
US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four..