Republicans seek Hunter Biden travel records from Secret Service shortly after Trump acquittal

Minutes after the Senate formally voted to acquit President Trump, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., announced in a letter they are seeking "records of Hunter Biden’s travel while he was under U.S. Secret Service protection as they continue to investigate potential conflicts of interest to boost his business ventures in Ukraine and China."
Just after Trump acquittal, Republican senators requested Hunter Biden's travel records

Trump was just acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial, but two Republican senators are still looking into Hunter Biden's Ukraine business dealings.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

BREAKING: Mitt Romney Will Vote to Convict Trump Over ‘Appalling Abuse of Public Trust’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced he would vote to convict President Donald Trump on abuse of power in the Senate impeachment trial, Wednesday. Romney made the...
Mediaite

