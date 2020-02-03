Global  

Trump supporters flood hotline for Iowa precinct chairs, adding to the confusion: report

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020
Supporters for President Trump flooded the hotline used by Iowa precinct chairs in the hours after Monday night's caucus disaster shortly after photos of the caucus documents with the number were posted online, a report said.
News video: Iowa Democratic caucuses were a complete and utter debacle

Iowa Democratic caucuses were a complete and utter debacle 01:55

 IOWA — Wow that was embarrassing—and we haven't even started yet. After way too much fanfare and pregame hype, the Iowa caucuses turned out to be an utter disaster from beginning to—did it even end yet? The failing New York Times reported that a "quality control" issue with a new system of...

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' [Video]Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies'

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' The Iowa Democratic Party made the decision to delay the results on Monday night. Party officials stated the results would be released..

Amy Klobuchar Thanks Supporters Before Iowa Results Confirmed [Video]Amy Klobuchar Thanks Supporters Before Iowa Results Confirmed

Amy Klobuchar became the first Democratic presidential candidate to address the delayed verdict in Iowa. According to Politico, Klobuchar thanked her supporters, saying she couldn’t “let another..

Iowa precinct chairs are having trouble logging into the app for reporting caucus results, and it might delay the announcement of the winner

Iowa precinct chairs are having trouble logging into the app for reporting caucus results, and it might delay the announcement of the winner· Iowa precinct chairs are reportedly having trouble using the new mobile app for reporting caucus results that was rolled out by the Iowa Democratic Party for...
Business Insider

Trolls conspired to clog the Democrats’ Iowa caucus hotline

Trolls conspired to clog the Democrats’ Iowa caucus hotlinePhoto by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images Trolls expressing support for President Trump called into the phone line Democrats were supposed to use for...
The Verge Also reported by •engadget

