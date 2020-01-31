Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > News Brief: Impeachment Acquittal, Iowa Caucuses, Juan Guaidó

News Brief: Impeachment Acquittal, Iowa Caucuses, Juan Guaidó

NPR Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The Senate acquits President Trump of two impeachment charges. There is still no clear winner in the Iowa caucuses. And, Venezuela's opposition leader attends Trump's State of the Union address.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: Do Iowa caucus malfunctions mean we should be worried about our primaries?

Do Iowa caucus malfunctions mean we should be worried about our primaries? 02:46

 It's been two days since the Iowa caucuses, the first official primary that will whittle down the still-crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls. Thanks to technical problems, however, we're still not quite sure who won. We visited the Hamilton County Board of Elections to learn how they...

Recent related videos from verified sources

How Does Chicago Protect Its Elections? [Video]How Does Chicago Protect Its Elections?

What is being done in Chicago and Illinois to prevent an election fiasco as seen in the Iowa caucuses? CBS 2's Vince Gerasole has some answers.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:47Published

A Look At The Iowa Caucus Confusion [Video]A Look At The Iowa Caucus Confusion

A glitch an app meant to hep tabulate results was blamed for a major delay in reporting those results at the Iowa Democratic caucuses. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News Brief: Iowa Caucuses, Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus

Monday's Iowa caucuses kick off the 2020 presidential primary season. The impeachment trial of President Trump is nearing its end. And, there are now 11...
NPR

Trump says he's confident in his impeachment acquittal, touts Iowa polling in Fox News exclusive

President Trump spoke to Fox News’ Peter Doocy in an exclusive interview Thursday evening from Iowa where he said he’d had a little time to watch the...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.