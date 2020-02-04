Sanders hauls in a whopping $25 in January; using cash to expand staff, run ads in Super Tuesday states

Global  

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders hauled in an eye-popping $25 million last month, his campaign announced early Thursday morning. And the populist senator from Vermont who’s making his second straight White House bid will use his expanded war chest to increase his campaign staff and go up with ads in 10 of the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday.
