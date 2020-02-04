Sanders hauls in a whopping $25 in January; using cash to expand staff, run ads in Super Tuesday states
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders hauled in an eye-popping $25 million last month, his campaign announced early Thursday morning. And the populist senator from Vermont who’s making his second straight White House bid will use his expanded war chest to increase his campaign staff and go up with ads in 10 of the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday.
The Democratic primary process got off to a bumpy start on Tuesday in Iowa. Reuters reports Iowa’s Democrats promised to begin to release long-delayed results on Tuesday afternoon from the party’s chaotic first voting. Monday was a confusing night, when technological snafus prevented the...