Sanders hauls in a whopping $25 in January; using cash to expand staff, run ads in Super Tuesday states

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders hauled in an eye-popping $25 million last month, his campaign announced early Thursday morning. And the populist senator from Vermont who’s making his second straight White House bid will use his expanded war chest to increase his campaign staff and go up with ads in 10 of the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January The sum puts the Sanders campaign at a significant financial advantage over the other Democratic candidates. The amount is the result of 1.3 million.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00Published 6 days ago Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday. But Reuters reports former Vice President Joe Biden trailed.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Sanders says he raised $25M in January, will bolster ad buys MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Bernie Sanders says he raised a whopping $25 million in January and will use his presidential campaign’s flush bank account to...

Seattle Times 6 days ago



Sanders raises $25 million in January, campaign announces Super Tuesday ad buy Bernie Sanders raised $25 million in January toward his run for president, his campaign said on Thursday as it announced it was sending more staff to the 14...

Reuters 6 days ago





Tweets about this