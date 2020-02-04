Global  

Buttigieg soars, Biden slips, Sanders still on top in newest New Hampshire poll

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The latest poll numbers in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary show Pete Buttigieg surging.
News video: Front-runners beat back debate attacks

Front-runners beat back debate attacks 01:58

 Democratic presidential front-runners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg beat back a barrage of attacks during a Friday night debate as rivals raised persistent questions about their ideology and experience, hoping to sow doubts about whether they could defeat President Donald Trump.

Breaking down the Democratic primary race after Iowa

As Iowa caucus results slowly filter in with positive results for Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, many wonder what Joe Biden's lackluster performance could...
CBS News

2020 Democrats campaign in New Hampshire as Iowa remains uncertain

With no real outcome from the Iowa caucus, presidential candidates have turned their attention to New Hampshire, where next week’s primary is set to further...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.comPoliticoJerusalem Post

