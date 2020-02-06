Global  

To counter Huawei threat, U.S. should consider taking 'controlling stake' in Ericsson, Nokia -attorney general

Reuters Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Calling China the biggest threat to America, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the United States should actively consider putting its "financial muscle" behind Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson to counter Huawei's dominance in next-generation 5G telecoms technology.
