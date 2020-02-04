Global  

Trump condemns ‘evil’ impeachment after Senate acquittal: ‘It was a disgrace’

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
President Trump, commanding a triumphant scene at the White House complete with the playing of “Hail to the Chief,” railed against what he called an “evil” impeachment process on Thursday hours after his historic acquittal in the Senate.
 President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.

