Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Andrew Yang lays off staffers after poor showing in Iowa

Andrew Yang lays off staffers after poor showing in Iowa

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang let go of dozens of campaign staffers on Thursday in the wake of a lackluster finish by the tech entrepreneur in Iowa.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Yang Fires Staff After Iowa Disaster

Yang Fires Staff After Iowa Disaster 00:32

 Andrew Yang came into the Iowa caucus expecting to win or at least finish third. Instead, Yang was humiliated, earning just 1% of the vote. As a result, he fired several members of his campaign and shut down his office in Iowa. A Yang campaign official insisted there were previous plans to reduce the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ken Bone Wearing His Famous Red Sweater Says He’s in the Yang Gang [Video]Ken Bone Wearing His Famous Red Sweater Says He’s in the Yang Gang

Andrew Yang gets an endorsement from someone who went viral during the 2016 presidential debates. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:40Published

Marianne Williamson Lends Support To Andrew Yang [Video]Marianne Williamson Lends Support To Andrew Yang

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson announced via Instagram that, for the Iowa caucuses, she’s lending her support to Andrew Yang.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Talks Crypto Ahead of Iowa Caucuses

US Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Talks Crypto Ahead of Iowa CaucusesU.S. presidential hopeful Andrew Yang said that he plans to set a uniform set of rules and guidelines when it comes to crypto asset use
The Cointelegraph Also reported by •Seattle Times

Andrew Yang campaign reportedly fires dozens of staffers following poor showing in Iowa

Reports of top-level staff layoffs following caucus results
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.