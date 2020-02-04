❌Peter#nowhiteflag Iowa Dems release '100 percent' of caucus vote totals showing Buttigieg ahead, amid calls for recanvass https://t.co/iCeEqpHEOd 1 minute ago L.A. McMaster Iowa Dems release '100 percent' of caucus vote totals showing Buttigieg ahead, amid calls for recanvass https://t.co/WLlxvZCG39 #FoxNews 1 minute ago ミッキーマヴス Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Iowa Dems release '100 percent' of caucus vote totals showing Buttigieg slightly ahead of… https://t.co/8jv3XLUUCV 2 minutes ago -DJ-🖤❤ TRUMP🖤 Iowa Dems release '100 percent' of caucus vote totals showing Buttigieg ahead, amid calls for recanvass. https://t.co/SeKZ96TpI9 2 minutes ago Slash🇺🇸 RT @customjewel: Pete comes from behind Iowa Dems release '100 percent' of caucus vote totals showing Buttigieg ahead, amid calls for rec… 2 minutes ago 🔴RedPiLL vs BluePiLL🌀 Iowa Dems release '100 percent' of caucus vote totals showing Buttigieg ahead, amid calls for recanvass https://t.co/wtT8G2CMQS #FoxNews 2 minutes ago 🌞🌻🇺🇸SunshineforTrump🌞🌻🇺🇸 RT @Rparkerscience: Iowa Dems release '100 percent' of caucus vote totals showing Buttigieg ahead, amid calls for recanvass https://t.co/u… 2 minutes ago NO IRANIAN NUKES Iowa Dems release '100 percent' of caucus vote totals showing Buttigieg ahead, amid calls for recanvass… https://t.co/S9yUbL6UNN 2 minutes ago