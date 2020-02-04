Iowa Dems release '100 percent' of caucus vote totals showing Buttigieg ahead, amid calls for recanvass
Friday, 7 February 2020 () The Iowa Democratic Party announced that 100 percent of precincts were finally reporting results late Thursday night -- 72 hours after the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses concluded on Monday, and after numerous irregularities led the head of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to call for a complete recanvass.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez called on the Democratic Party in Iowa to "immediately begin a recanvass" of the caucus vote that went sideways... Mediaite Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •The Age
