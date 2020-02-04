Global  

Iowa Dems release '100 percent' of caucus vote totals showing Buttigieg ahead, amid calls for recanvass

FOXNews.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The Iowa Democratic Party announced that 100 percent of precincts were finally reporting results late Thursday night -- 72 hours after the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses concluded on Monday, and after numerous irregularities led the head of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to call for a complete recanvass.
News video: Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results

Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results 02:42

 Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are the initial leaders of the Iowa Democratic caucuses with 62 percent of precincts reporting.

DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Caucus Results [Video]DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Caucus Results

The Iowa Democratic Party is under newfound scrutiny after DNC chair Tom Perez called on the state party to recanvass results from the Iowa Caucuses.

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results [Video]Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results The complete release of voting results in the Midwest state has been delayed for days. NBC News has not declared a victor with 97..

Buttigieg leads Sanders in updated Iowa vote totals

Pete Buttigieg clung to a slight lead over Bernie Sanders in a new batch of vote totals released by the Iowa Democratic Party .
DNC Calls on Iowa Democrats to ‘Immediately Begin a Recanvass’ of Caucus Vote: ‘Enough is Enough’

DNC Calls on Iowa Democrats to ‘Immediately Begin a Recanvass’ of Caucus Vote: ‘Enough is Enough’Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez called on the Democratic Party in Iowa to "immediately begin a recanvass" of the caucus vote that went sideways...
