Sen. Mazie Hirono says Trump 'wasn't acquitted' because he had a 'rigged' impeachment trial

FOXNews.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, boldly claimed on Thursday that President Trump wasn't actually acquitted because the Senate impeachment trial was "rigged."
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Sen. Cory Gardner speaks before impeachment vote

Sen. Cory Gardner speaks before impeachment vote 09:45

 Ahead of the Senate's final votes in President Trump's impeachment trial, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner discussed his thinking on the issue.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Takes Victory Lap [Video]President Trump Takes Victory Lap

One day after being acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, President Donald Trump had choice words for those who opposed him, reports Katherine Johnson (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 5 – February 6, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:32Published

Donald Trump unleashes fury after impeachment acquittal [Video]Donald Trump unleashes fury after impeachment acquittal

US President Donald Trump spent over an hour at the White House on Thursday unleashing his fury over being charged in the impeachment trial and also thanking his family for standing by him through it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Senate to vote on Trump trial witnesses with end in sight

President Donald Trump seems headed for acquittal in his impeachment trial after Sen. Lamar Alexander's decision to stick with fellow Republicans and oppose...
Denver Post Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney to be Expelled From GOP After Backing Impeachment

Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney to be Expelled From GOP After Backing ImpeachmentPresident *Donald Trump's* son *Donald Trump Jr.* called for Sen. *Mitt Romney* (R-UT) to be expelled from the Republican Party, Wednesday, after the senator...
Mediaite

