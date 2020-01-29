Treasury complies with GOP Senate inquiry, hands over highly confidential info on Hunter Biden, report says
Friday, 7 February 2020 () The Treasury Department complied with a Republican-controlled Senate inquiry into Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine and handed over highly sensitive financial records and "evidence' of questionable origin," a report on Thursday said.
US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four..