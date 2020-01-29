Deborah Covfefe⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @TrumpSupport13: Time to drain the swamp. Democrats have robbed us for too long. The corrupt politicians need to go. Democrats are destr… 30 seconds ago ALF ❌ 🇺🇸 Time to drain the swamp. Democrats have robbed us for too long. The corrupt politicians need to go. Democrats are d… https://t.co/AQPRdlTRqn 2 minutes ago T'sTwistedSister 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @God_SpeedUSA: Treasury complies with GOP Senate inquiry, hands over highly confidential info on Hunter Biden, report says https://t.co… 2 minutes ago Truth 2 Action Treasury complies with GOP Senate inquiry, hands over highly confidential info on Hunter Biden, report says https://t.co/LfTb22SXOT 4 minutes ago RAM RT @Naninani51: THE BEST IS YET TO COME 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 Treasury complies with GOP Senate inquiry, hands over highly confidential… 4 minutes ago Acquitted Voter Scott Treasury complies with GOP Senate inquiry, hands over highly confidential info on Hunter Biden, report says https://t.co/IrpEPnJhj7 5 minutes ago Rambo W Treasury complies with GOP Senate inquiry, hands over highly confidential info on Hunter Biden, report says | Fox N… https://t.co/ebopcLrLor 5 minutes ago RNR Kansas Treasury complies with GOP Senate inquiry, hands over highly confidential info on Hunter Biden, report says… https://t.co/EOdZuhBuwD 6 minutes ago