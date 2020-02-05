Former Prime Minister Helen Clark makes Waitangi Day 'burn' in Twitter battle

Sajid Monsoori RT @nzherald: Former Prime Minister Helen Clark engaged in a hilarious Twitter exchange with a user who tried to call her out over her Wait… 14 minutes ago nzherald Former Prime Minister Helen Clark engaged in a hilarious Twitter exchange with a user who tried to call her out ove… https://t.co/yANOx5ilX6 43 minutes ago Ploubezre ن RT @nzherald: Former Prime Minister Helen Clark is publicly challenging the Labour-led Government over RNZ's plans to scrap its Concert pro… 3 hours ago nzherald Former Prime Minister Helen Clark is publicly challenging the Labour-led Government over RNZ's plans to scrap its C… https://t.co/h6lRHRZ6yx 4 hours ago Benedetto Loprete 🇪🇺 🇮🇹 RT @NZEDGE: Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark is unequivocal when challenged on the pervading doom and gloom about the world. C… 15 hours ago NZEDGE Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark is unequivocal when challenged on the pervading doom and gloom about… https://t.co/WwwB4wWxdb 1 day ago Affirm Press Gene's favourite #MWF moment was 'being hugged by New Zealand’s former Prime Minister Helen Clark. Well, it wasn’t… https://t.co/smFHpgOeZC 2 days ago Thangavel Palanivel RT @UAE_EDA: “These global challenges will continue to grow and evolve. You have to play your part. Don’t wait to be asked," highlights for… 1 week ago