Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > White House considering plan to dismiss Alexander Vindman: report

White House considering plan to dismiss Alexander Vindman: report

FOXNews.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The White House is reportedly weighing options to dismiss Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council (NSC) after he gave testimony last year during President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings, according to a report on Thursday by Bloomberg.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

White House to release Middle East plan on Tuesday: Trump [Video]White House to release Middle East plan on Tuesday: Trump

Palestinians have rejected the long-delayed plan, saying it's a bid to 'finish off' the Palestinian cause.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published

Trump Turns Attention To US Middle Class [Video]Trump Turns Attention To US Middle Class

The White House is increasingly highlighting 'numerous proposals' to jolt the US economy. The news comes as an impeachment trial against President Donald J. Trump unfolds. According to Markets Insider,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published


Tweets about this

rjasonw74

Robert Jason White RT @RepThomasMassie: I’d fire him. I listened to his testimony in the SCIF. He’s a leaker, not a whistleblower. Vindman was upset that @rea… 2 seconds ago

Whosaclown

Gayle RT @Boyd_2650: 💥In my opinion, anyone involved in this coup against our President needs to be indicted & sent to jail!💥That would include t… 25 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.