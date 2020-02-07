nerdonna Who are these people???Steve Scalise says Pelosi ripping up Trump's speech was "disgraceful" https://t.co/AOBW2BU9UF via @CBSPolitics 46 seconds ago

MaryannKay RT @CBSNews: Steve Scalise says Pelosi ripping Trump's speech was "disgraceful" https://t.co/7YuMXbf9A2 https://t.co/m2H3oGwZgg 2 minutes ago

tucklander 🍥 Steve Scalise says Pelosi ripping up Trump's speech was "disgraceful" - CBS News We the People CANNOT continue to A… https://t.co/4aeISeR06j 12 minutes ago

MeMyself Steve Scalise says Pelosi ripping up Trump's speech was "disgraceful" https://t.co/ryqn5vsHMW via @CBSPolitics… https://t.co/F8aCm9jVWG 25 minutes ago

jackie RT @jilevin: Steve Scalise says Pelosi ripping Trump's speech was "disgraceful" https://t.co/vCL1tzIPeQ 27 minutes ago

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Steve Scalise says Pelosi ripping Trump’s speech was “disgraceful” https://t.co/rmTAcrAJNF https://t.co/xH9vGxlw5n 28 minutes ago

Jeffrey Levin Steve Scalise says Pelosi ripping Trump's speech was "disgraceful" https://t.co/vCL1tzIPeQ 2 hours ago