Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg claim victory in close Iowa caucus

Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg claim victory in close Iowa caucus

CBS News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Iowa Democrats say they have finally reported all the results from Monday's caucus, but the count is too close for CBS News to call a winner. The final delegate count shows Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders essentially tied for first place, with both candidates claiming victory. However, there is no telling if the DNC chair’s call for a recount would produce any clarity. Ed O’Keefe is in New Hampshire where candidates are focused on the next primary.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders, Buttigieg Take Top Positions in New Hampshire After Iowa Tie

Sanders, Buttigieg Take Top Positions in New Hampshire After Iowa Tie 01:32

 The Democratic presidential contenders are in New Hampshire making their pitches to voters ahead of the nation's first primary next Tuesday. (2-6-20)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor Pete: donations from 40 billionaires [Video]Mayor Pete: donations from 40 billionaires

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Senator Bernie Sanders attacked former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg for taking campaign donations from billionaires, leading to #PetesBillionaires trending on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Mayor Pete: Donations From 40 Billionaires [Video]Mayor Pete: Donations From 40 Billionaires

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Senator Bernie Sanders attacked former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg for taking campaign donations from billionaires, leading to #PetesBillionaires trending on..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Perez: Iowa recanvass push is ‘about accuracy,’ not stopping Bernie

Both Sanders and Pete Buttigieg have declared victory in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.
Politico

It Doesn’t Matter Who Technically Wins Iowa: Both Bernie Sanders And Pete Buttigieg Did


TIME


Tweets about this

jhosker01

meg RT @hollyotterbein: Bernie Sanders criticizes Pete Buttigieg, something he rarely does, saying he has many billionaire donors. “I like Pete… 7 seconds ago

noswiping

noswiping RT @forevertawl: Bernie Sanders SLAMS Pete Buttigieg on his Billionaire donors! https://t.co/1LoLVSBgAS 8 seconds ago

GarrettIanB

Garrett RT @business: Pete Buttigieg has pulled ahead of Bernie Sanders in national delegates, 13 to 12, after the Associated Press updated its tal… 10 seconds ago

jcast06

Jose Castillo II RT @Hillarybros: With 100% reporting Pete Buttigieg has won Iowa by a thin margin similar to Hillary Clinton's 2016 victory over Bernie San… 13 seconds ago

rikkijvelez

Rebel Without A Car CAMPAIGN 2020: BERNIE SANDERS rips PETE BUTTIGIEG ties to billionaires i... https://t.co/e5dQMP4OvP via @YouTube 17 seconds ago

conkeyc

Christopher Conkey RT @dylanmatt: Absolutely no one wants to hear this but the legislative accomplishments of hypothetical Presidents Pete Buttigieg and Micha… 17 seconds ago

ROSIEthe16th

Lucy Van Pelt RT @GunnelsWarren: You can't change a corrupt system by taking money from Wall Street billionaires & executives in the pharmaceutical, heal… 19 seconds ago

collarisblue

RR RT @AP_Politics: BREAKING: The Associated Press is unable to declare a winner of Iowa’s Democratic caucuses because of irregularities in th… 20 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.