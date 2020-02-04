Global  

Ex-GOP Rep. Joe Walsh ends primary bid against Trump after poor Iowa showing

Friday, 7 February 2020
Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh ended his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on Friday, abandoning an effort that faced long odds and financial struggles from the start.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden: 'we cannot allow Donald Trump to be re-elected'

Biden: 'we cannot allow Donald Trump to be re-elected' 01:29

 Amid delays in reporting the vote tally in the Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took to the stage to address his supporters.

Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday. But Reuters reports former Vice President Joe Biden trailed..

Democratic voters in Iowa have made their decision on who they want to face Donald Trump, who as expected won the Republican primary, in November. We take a look at the important dates ahead of..

Joe Biden's supporters shaky due to poor show in Iowa

Joe Biden's supporters shaky due to poor show in Iowa*Des Moines:* Joe Biden's third US presidential bid enters a critical stretch after a disappointing finish in the Iowa caucuses sent the former vice president on...
Mid-Day Also reported by •NYTimes.comWorldNews

Former congressman Walsh ends 2020 GOP bid against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh ended his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on Friday, abandoning an effort that...
Seattle Times


