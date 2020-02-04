Global  

What abortion rights supporters want to hear at the New Hampshire Democratic debate

CBS News Friday, 7 February 2020
2019 saw many states enact new laws limiting abortion access, and voters are looking to the New Hampshire Democratic debate for candidates to explain their positions on the issue. CBS News reporter Kate Smith joins CBSN to discuss what this issue means to voters.
News video: ON TO NEW HAMPSHIRE: While confusion remains in Iowa candidates move on to New Hampshire

ON TO NEW HAMPSHIRE: While confusion remains in Iowa candidates move on to New Hampshire 01:35

 Democratic candidates head to New Hampshire as the pace picks up in the race for the White House

What To Watch In Tonight’s New Hampshire Primary Debate [Video]What To Watch In Tonight’s New Hampshire Primary Debate

Tonight’s debate will give the candidates one last chance to reset the race before Tuesday’s primaries.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:06

What to watch for in NH Democratic debate [Video]What to watch for in NH Democratic debate

Democratic strategist Mary Anne Marsh discusses the expectations for Friday night's high-stakes debate between the top candidates ahead of Tuesday's first-in-the-nation primary.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:57


5 questions ahead of New Hampshire’s Democratic debate

Seven Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to face off in a debate at 8 p.m. Friday at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire. The state’s voters will...
Seattle Times

New Hampshire Democratic debate, coronavirus outbreak, Astros cheating scandal: 5 things to know Friday

Democratic presidential hopefuls get back to the debate stage, former Astros manager A.J. Hinch addresses the cheating scandal and more things to start your...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPRNYTimes.com

