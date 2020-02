The Nevada Democratic Party chair has already said that what happened in Iowa would not happen in Nevada on Feb. 22, the date of its party caucuses.



Recent related videos from verified sources After Iowa's Caucus Cataclysm, Dem Party Chair Falls On Metaphorical Sword CNN reports the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned on Wednesday. The move comes after the debacle of the Iowa caucuses last week, for which there is still no definitive winner. Marred by.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published 2 days ago NV Dems say caucuses could be "make or break" for candidates The Nevada State Democratic Party says caucuses will be make or break for candidates. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:20Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources After Iowa debacle, Nevada scraps tech plan for its caucuses Nevada Democrats are scrapping plans to use apps at their caucuses in three weeks similar to the one used during Monday's Iowa caucuses that resulted in tech...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago



After Iowa meltdown, Nevada Democrats will use scannable early voting ballots Nevada Democrats will use scannable paper ballots for early voting in their caucuses after problems with an app plunged Iowa's nominating contest into chaos last...

Reuters 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this