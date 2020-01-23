Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > “We’re all a go” for midnight voting in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire

“We’re all a go” for midnight voting in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire

CBS News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The small town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire worried there might not be enough people to continue their tradition of casting ballots at midnight. But as CBS News campaign reporter Nicole Sganga reports for CBS Boston , the tradition will live on.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dixville Ready To Casts Their Ballots In New Hampshire's Primary [Video]Dixville Ready To Casts Their Ballots In New Hampshire's Primary

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the first in the nation primary known to make or break a campaign.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:38Published

Tiny Dixville Notch Continues Tradition Of Midnight Voting In New Hampshire Primary [Video]Tiny Dixville Notch Continues Tradition Of Midnight Voting In New Hampshire Primary

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben talks to CBS News political reporter Nicole Sganga about the midnight voting tradition in tiny Dixville Notch, New Hampshire.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dixville Notch Has Always Voted First. Could It Be The Last Time?

The town of Dixville Notch votes at midnight on the day of the New Hampshire primary. But after a state investigation found that many of its voters weren't...
NPR

'What's a race without a starting gun?' New Hampshire town of five to kick off primary vote

A tiny New Hampshire town near the Canadian border will cast ballots at midnight Tuesday, following through on its 60-year tradition as the first community in...
CTV News Also reported by •Delawareonline

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.