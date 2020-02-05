Global  

Biden to Trump: Give Vindman, not Rush Limbaugh, a medal

FOXNews.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden took a shot at President Trump during the Democratic debate in New Hampshire Friday night and said he should have awarded the Medal of Freedom to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, instead of nationally syndicated radio host Rush Limbaugh. 
News video: Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom

 During his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

