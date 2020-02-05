Trump fires key impeachment witnesses in apparent revenge path

Global  

CBS News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
President Trump appears to be on a path to revenge after firing key impeachment witnesses Gordon Sondland and Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman. Sondland was Trump’s ambassador to the EU, while Vindman was the National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted a thanks to lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff for uncovering “all who needed to be fired.” Paula Reid reports from the White House where Trump ignored all questions Friday night.
 Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes President Donald Trump delivered his third address the night before he is likely to be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate. He began his address to chants by his Republican supporters of "fours more years." Trump touted a...

The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his position as the White House's top Ukraine expert after he provided damaging testimony about President..

Mr Trump is accused of exacting revenge. The post Trump fires two impeachment witnesses appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
US President Donald Trump on Friday fired two of the highest profile witnesses in his impeachment probe, sparking accusations that he is on a campaign of...
