Trump fires key impeachment witnesses in apparent revenge path



Recent related videos from verified sources Donald Trump fires a second senior official who testified against him Donald Trump fires a second senior official who testified against him Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:10Published now Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his position as the White House's top Ukraine expert after he provided damaging testimony about President.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:51Published 15 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump fires two impeachment witnesses Mr Trump is accused of exacting revenge. The post Trump fires two impeachment witnesses appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Trump sacks two key impeachment witnesses who testified against him US President Donald Trump on Friday fired two of the highest profile witnesses in his impeachment probe, sparking accusations that he is on a campaign of...

