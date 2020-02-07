Global  

DNC boss Perez says he will 'absolutely' not' resign following Iowa debacle

FOXNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Despite facing widespread criticism from prominent members from his own party following the debacle with the Iowa caucus, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez had terse words for those who have called on him to step down from his post.
