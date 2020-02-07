DNC boss Perez says he will 'absolutely' not' resign following Iowa debacle Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Despite facing widespread criticism from prominent members from his own party following the debacle with the Iowa caucus, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez had terse words for those who have called on him to step down from his post. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Trump jokes about Iowa debacle, Buttigieg President Donald Trump on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina joked about the Iowa caucus results debacle and its' democratic primary winner Pete Buttigieg. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:34Published 2 days ago Perez discusses Iowa recanvass On Friday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez discussed the Iowa caucus. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:37Published 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this