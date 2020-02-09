Warren remains optimistic despite financial woes: ‘I’ve been winning unwinnable fights my whole life’ Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., whose campaign may be in jeopardy due to financial woes, remained confident in her ability to overcome the odds, not just in the Democratic primary race, but the general election in November. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., whose campaign may be in jeopardy due to financial woes, remained confident in her ability to overcome the odds, not just in the Democratic primary race, but the general election in November. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this