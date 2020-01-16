Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Federal prosecutors seek to delay Michael Flynn's sentencing date

Federal prosecutors seek to delay Michael Flynn's sentencing date

FOXNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Federal prosecutors are looking to move back the sentencing date for Michael Flynn after President Trump’s former national security adviser withdrew his plea in December for lying to the FBI.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Flynn case in a tizzy after withdrawal of guilty plea [Video]Flynn case in a tizzy after withdrawal of guilty plea

A federal judge Thursday agreed to postpone former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s sentencing for another month.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Flynn Case In A Tizzy After Withdrawal Of Guilty Plea [Video]Flynn Case In A Tizzy After Withdrawal Of Guilty Plea

A federal judge Thursday agreed to postpone former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s sentencing for another month. Politico reports US District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan is considering..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Federal judge indefinitely postpones sentencing of Michael Flynn

A federal judge on Monday indefinitely postponed the sentencing date for President Trump’s former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, on charges of lying...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.