DHS' Chad Wolf defends barring New York from Global Entry, TTP after Dems blast 'retaliatory' move
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf wanted to cleared the air Sunday over his department's decision to bar New Yorkers from participating in Global Entry and Trusted Traveler Programs [TTP], stating that it has nothing to do with the state's decision to allow illegal immigrants to obtain driver's licenses, and everything to do with keeping Customs and Border Protection [CBP] officials from accessing necessary data.
