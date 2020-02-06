Global  

DHS' Chad Wolf defends barring New York from Global Entry, TTP after Dems blast 'retaliatory' move

FOXNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf wanted to cleared the air Sunday over his department's decision to bar New Yorkers from participating in Global Entry and Trusted Traveler Programs [TTP], stating that it has nothing to do with the state's decision to allow illegal immigrants to obtain driver's licenses, and everything to do with keeping Customs and Border Protection [CBP] officials from accessing necessary data.
News video: DHS Bans New Yorkers From Applying For Global Entry

DHS Bans New Yorkers From Applying For Global Entry 01:09

 Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says New Yorkers will be banned from enrolling in Global Entry in response to the state’s sanctuary law.

